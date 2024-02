Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, February 26 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The three-time Grammy nominee has topped the Billboard blues charts a record-breaking 26 times with his signature take on the blues. Joe Bonamassa made his highly anticipated live debut at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, accompanied by a stellar ensemble of 40 orchestra members.