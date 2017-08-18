Job Centered Learning
Saturday, August 19 at 9pm
Many economist, business owners, and labor leaders have raised alarm about a rising skills gap in the United States between the jobs that are available and those with the skills needed to fill them. Job Centered Learning, a very timely film, takes a critical look at the wide range of career education some high schools are offering as a way of both closing this gap as well as making education more meaningful and relevant for students.
