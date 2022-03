Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, March 12 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join Blues Artist Joanne Shaw Taylor for a historic concert at the Franklin Theatre. This event welcomes Grammy-Nominated Recording Artist Joe Bonamassa as the night’s special guest.