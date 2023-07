Click to print (Opens in new window)

Saturday, July 22nd at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Trace the legendary guitarist’s journey to the Atlanta International Pop Festival, an unforgettable concert on July 4, 1970. Drawing nearly 500,000 people to his “Electric Church,” Hendrix performed “Purple Haze,” “Freedom,” “Voodoo Child” and more.