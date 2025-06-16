Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jun 16, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger
Jim Lien, Longtime W-H-A Girls’ Basketball Coach, Passes Away
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Father-Daughter Team Win 25th Annual KC Walleye Classic
Sports
Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Falls to Detroit Lakes Ligers During First City Showdown
Sports
Grand Rapids Baseball Falls to Totino-Grace in Class AAA Consolation Final
Sports
Pierz Baseball Beats Maple River in AA Consolation Semis, Shares 5th Place Finish
Scroll To Top