Jim Hunter Resigns As Crosby Mayor

There is a change in leadership in Crosby after embattled Mayor Jim Hunter resigned from the post in a letter to Crosby City Council from his lawyer, Ed Shaw, dated August 25th.

The letter, obtained by Lakeland News earlier today, reads:

“Please accept this letter as Mayor James Hunter’s formal resignation from the position of Mayor, effective immediately. Mr. Hunter has always been proud to be a part of the Crosby community and to serve the citizens of Crosby. Mr. Hunter wishes all of the citizens of Crosby the best moving forward.”

Hunter was arrested in March on three felony charges, including theft by swindle, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and lawful gambling fraud.

Sources confirm that Councilman Ron Prushek will serve as acting Mayor until a new Mayor is appointed. Since there is no statute on who becomes Mayor in the case of resignation, removal, or death, Crosby will open up to letters of intent from member of council. If no members of council step forward, the letters of intent will open up to the community.

Councilman Bob Novak has stated that he is interested in the Mayor position.

A new Mayor is expected to be appointed at the next council meeting on Sept. 11.