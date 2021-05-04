Lakeland PBS

Jim Crow of the North

Monday, May 10 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

This hour-long documentary explores the origins of housing segregation, examining how racist real estate covenants set the stage for loan refusals, or redlining, in the U.S. The film also looks at the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice Project, a research program that creates a visual representation of structural racism, informing current conversations around racial disparities.

Recently Added

Common Ground: Nisswa Culinary Artist Kate Stumvoll

Posted on Apr. 28 2021

Lakeland Currents - 100 Cups of Coffee: Hearing All Voices in Beltrami County

Posted on Apr. 23 2021

Lakeland Currents - A conversation with retiring Lakeland PBS President & CEO

Posted on Apr. 16 2021

Backroads - Hannah Cooper

Posted on Apr. 15 2021

Lakeland Currents - Ending Human Trafficking in Our Region And Beyond

Posted on Apr. 9 2021

