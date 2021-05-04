Jim Crow of the North
Monday, May 10 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
This hour-long documentary explores the origins of housing segregation, examining how racist real estate covenants set the stage for loan refusals, or redlining, in the U.S. The film also looks at the University of Minnesota’s Mapping Prejudice Project, a research program that creates a visual representation of structural racism, informing current conversations around racial disparities.