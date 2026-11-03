Jessica Herberg Named New Lakes Area Food Shelf Executive Director

Jessica Herberg is the new executive director of the Lakes Area Food Shelf.

The Board of Directors of the Lakes Area Food Shelf conducted a months-long, nationwide search and announced Monday it has appointed Herberg as Executive Director immediately. The Lakes Area Food Shelf currently serves more than 1,000 families per month and has locations in Pequot Lakes and Baxter.

Herberg, who grew up in the Brainerd Lakes Area, has worked as Operations Manager at the Baxter location of the food shelf since 2026. Prior to that, she was manager of Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore in Brainerd.

“I’m extremely honored and humbled to lead Lakes Area Food Shelf,” said Herberg in a statement. “I look forward to working with our staff, volunteers, donors, and community partners to ensure local families have access to the high-quality, fresh foods they need.”

Herberg replaces Tamara Larsen, who has retired.