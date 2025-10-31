Jeremy Jourdain Missing for 9 Years as of October 31st, 2025

It was nine years ago on Friday that Jeremy Jourdain went missing. He was last seen on October 31st, 2016 on 6th Street Southeast and Wood Avenue Southeast in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department has spent that time conducting searches by air, land, and water. Jeremy was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white Air Jordan shoes.

Hunters are being asked to take time to search for Jeremy Jourdain while they are out, or for any of the clothing he may have been wearing at the time of the disappearance. The Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives office have offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information in this case.

To be eligible for the reward, the tip must be submitted through CrimeStoppers via their website at http://www.CrimeStoppers.org, by calling the toll-free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones.