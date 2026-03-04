Jeremiah Liend Intends to Run “Funds Free” Campaign for MN 8th Congressional District

Jeremiah Liend, a Technical Coordinator of the Performing Arts at Bemidji State University, announced in February his intention to run for Minnesota House District 8 as an independent candidate operating what he calls a strict “funds-free” campaign. Liend says in a press release that he will not seek or accept any donations, endorsements, or expend campaign funds. Adding that in lieu of the filing fee, he plans to collect the required number of voter signatures during the May filing period. If he is unable to meet that threshold, he has pledged to suspend his campaign. Liend says previous campaigns guided his decision to run a funds-free campaign.

“In our modern age, getting a message out doesn’t necessarily need money,” says Liend. “The ability to get a message out in terms of earned media and social media doesn’t require thousands of dollars. And if you look at how politicians are fundraising for these things, it makes you wonder who they’re actually representing. If you look at somebody who’s making a decision on a law, and that decision impacts the people who gave them $100,000 last campaign cycle, or it affects the constituency that they’re representing. At least there is some worry there that the conflict of interest is such that they’re not going to make decisions in the best interest of their constituency.”

Liend previously ran for the Minnesota House 2A Seat back in 2020, losing to then Representative Matt Grossell by 5,614 votes.