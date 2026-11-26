Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Jeremy Olson announced Wednesday morning that Jeff Ostrom is set to become the high school’s next activities director, taking over for longtime Bemidji staple Kristen McRae after she departs the role on Dec. 18.

Ostrom currently teaches STEM at Bemidji Middle School and is a longtime assistant coach for the high school boys’ basketball and football teams. He also served as Clearbrook-Gonvick High School’s boys’ basketball head coach from 2006 to 2008 and again during the 2018-19 season. The Clearbrook native also attended Bemidji State, where he played on the men’s golf team.

“I’m looking to reestablish some connections with newer coaches, newer athletes, and develop [those] relationships and build the program,” Ostrom told Lakeland News. “The program’s at a great spot, but it’s something that I think, as a philosophy that a lot of us have is if we’re not working to make something better, it’s going the direction we don’t want it to do. So it’s trying to improve on what we have and make Lumberjacks something to be proud of.”

In a press release, Olson said that the selection of Ostrom as AD will be recommended for school board approval at its December meeting. If passed, Ostrom would become Bemidji’s 11th activities director.