May 8, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Jeff Mitchell Named New Head Coach of Bemidji Boys’ Soccer

Bemidji boys’ soccer has a new head coach, and they didn’t have to look far to find him.

Assistant coach Jeff Mitchell will now pace the Lumberjacks’ sideline as their newest gaffer and takes over for 31-year head coach Rick Toward, who stepped down on Apr. 1 for an opportunity to teach in Uruguay.

Mitchell has been involved with Bemidji soccer at the youth level all the way up to the varsity since 1999, and activities director Kristen McRae said he will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the program.

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