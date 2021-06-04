Jeff Hanks Selected as New Lakeland PBS President and CEO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As we’ve previously reported, there are leadership changes on the way at Lakeland PBS. Longtime president and CEO Bill Sanford is retiring later this month.

We profiled Sanford’s career at Lakeland on Wednesday night’s newscast, but today, we introduce you to Lakeland’s new leader, Jeff Hanks.

Hanks is currently Lakeland’s Program and Production Manager and has been an employee since 1993. His first official day on the job as president and CEO will be June 19.

