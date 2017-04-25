DONATE

Former BSU Football Coach Tesch And BSU Reach Agreement

Jaycees Help Camp Confidence Get Ready For Summer

Josh Peterson
Apr. 24 2017
With summer like weather last Saturday, the sound of skid sters and buzz saws could be heard throughout Brainerd’s Camp Confidence. With a large area to cover, non-profits like Camp Confidence rely on the support of community organizations and volunteers, to get the camp ready for its campers.

Jaycee chapters from all over Minnesota make an effort every spring, to help get the camp up and running for the summer, it’s a partnership that has a long history.

The Minnesota Jaycees took on the responsibilities of putting in docks, prepping boats, trail brushing, and wood chipping, but that’s not all.

At camp confidence Minnesota Jaycees are doing all kinds of different tasks. Doing everything from getting a new recreational field ready to building a human foosball court.

For the Jaycees, having a priority project like camp clean up helps energize and empower its local chapters.

While projects like this require a lot of hard work, they feel its an opportunity to give back and invite others to join their organization in giving back to not only their local communities but the state as well.

With a full weekend of work completed by the Jaycees, Camp Confidence invites other groups and individuals to volunteer not only continue prepping the camp but to volunteer throughout the year.

If you are interested in helping out and volunteering at Camp Confidence please click the link: http://www.campconfidence.com/page/show/1769849-contact-us

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

