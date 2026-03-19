Jaxon Boschee Picks BSU For Style of Offense, Opportunity to Play For Dad

Bemidji Boys’ basketball standout Jaxon Boschee committed to take his talents to BSU next year and the future Beaver had plenty to say on why he chose Bemidji State.

“It’s a good group of guys over there,” he said. “Obviously I’ve watched them my entire life. And the kind of the offense that they run, it suits me a lot, so I’m excited to be there. It’ll be fun.”

“There’s definitely a lot of schools that I considered,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, I [felt] the opportunity to play for my dad was something I didn’t think I could pass up.”

Mike Boschee, Jaxon’s father, is the head coach at BSU but was also his youth travel ball coach from 5th-8th grade, so next year won’t be his first time having his dad as a coach. Jaxon also said he spent time watching film with his dad after games looking for ways to improve, but joked he isn’t sure what the “dynamic will be like” next year until they both step on the court.

Jaxon Boschee joins a growing list of area basketball players on Bemidji States roster and is the second commit from the Lumberjacks this season, joining Austin Riewer who committed during the fall early signing period.

Other area players on the roster include:

John Pecarich – Senior from Baxter, MN

Isaac Severts – Senior from Bemidji, MN

Dom Fairbanks – Junior from Cass Lake, MN

Connor Duden – Freshman commit from Oklee, MN