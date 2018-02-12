Jason Mraz Set To Perform At The Minnesota State Fair

Singer Jason Mraz’s “Good Vibes” North American summer tour will make a stop at the Minnesota State Fair this year for the 2018 Grandstand Concert series.

The multiple Grammy winner announced the plans for his tour today. Mraz will be joined by special guest, singer/songwriter Brett Dennen.

Mraz and Dennen are set to hit the stage on Tuesday August 28th at 7:30 at night. Tickets will go on sale Friday February 16th. They start at $39.

Other Minnesota State Fair confirmed performers are Niall Horan and Sugarland.