January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day

National Bloody Mary Day is appropriate for all those party goers that have to wake up from an alcohol- induced coma from last nights festivities. The seasoning, tomato juice, and vodka concoction is the pain reliever to cure any hangover on the first day of the year. All of its ingredients provide electrolytes for a night’s worth of drinking.

Fittingly, after a wild night of celebrating, January 1 starts with National Bloody Mary Day and shares it with National Hangover day.

According to reports from Bemidji Pioneer, since brunch is growing in popularity, the competition to have the best Bloody Mary has become a beast of it’s own. Fozzie’s Smokin Bar-B-Q in Bemidji, has a garnished Bloody Mary with a mac and cheese egg roll, a chicken wing, and a barbecue rib. While some patrons still like the traditional tomato juice with celery, others like to amp it up.

And for those that say, “I swear I’m never drinking again,” there’s always Gatorade or a blended green smoothie for you.

