Lakeland PBS

January 1 is National Bloody Mary Day

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 1 2020

National Bloody Mary Day is appropriate for all those party goers that have to wake up from an alcohol- induced coma from last nights festivities. The seasoning, tomato juice, and vodka concoction is the pain reliever to cure any hangover on the first day of the year. All of its ingredients provide electrolytes for a night’s worth of drinking.

Fittingly, after a wild night of celebrating, January 1 starts with National Bloody Mary Day and shares it with National Hangover day.

According to reports from Bemidji Pioneer, since brunch is growing in popularity, the competition to have the best Bloody Mary has become a beast of it’s own. Fozzie’s Smokin Bar-B-Q in Bemidji, has a garnished Bloody Mary with a mac and cheese egg roll, a chicken wing, and a barbecue rib. While some patrons still like the traditional tomato juice with celery, others like to amp it up.

And for those that say, “I swear I’m never drinking again,” there’s always Gatorade or a blended green smoothie for you.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Area Businesses Close Their Doors Early During Winter Storm

Old Phones Handed Down To Kids As Toys Can Still Make 911 Calls

In Business: Accidentally Cool Games Encourages Social Interactive Gaming

Beltrami County Opens Multiple Sites For Disposal of Live Christmas Trees

Latest Stories

Pay Rates Increase For 2020 Census Takers In Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties

Posted on Jan. 1 2020

Morrison County Sheriff's Office Completes Annual Predatory Offender Registration

Posted on Jan. 1 2020

Joint Funeral Service To Be Held For Victims of Millerville Grain Silo Accident

Posted on Dec. 31 2019

Area Businesses Close Their Doors Early During Winter Storm

Posted on Dec. 31 2019

BSU Women's Hockey in Good Position Beginning 2nd Half

Posted on Dec. 31 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.