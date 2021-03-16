Lakeland PBS

Jane Fonda in Park Rapids Area to Support Opponents of Line 3

Lakeland News — Mar. 15 2021

Activist and actor Jane Fonda was in the Park Rapids area on Monday lending her support to those who oppose Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project.

In a Facebook post, Fonda said Ojibwe water protectors invited her to join them in the fight to stop Line 3.

A press release from state Republican legislators in districts along the line called Fonda a hypocrite for a “truly Oscar worthy” performance on Monday. The release says the project exceeds regulatory standards and has withstood six years of scientific review and will protect the environment, not hurt it.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

