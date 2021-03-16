Jane Fonda in Park Rapids Area to Support Opponents of Line 3

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Activist and actor Jane Fonda was in the Park Rapids area on Monday lending her support to those who oppose Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project.

In a Facebook post, Fonda said Ojibwe water protectors invited her to join them in the fight to stop Line 3.

A press release from state Republican legislators in districts along the line called Fonda a hypocrite for a “truly Oscar worthy” performance on Monday. The release says the project exceeds regulatory standards and has withstood six years of scientific review and will protect the environment, not hurt it.

