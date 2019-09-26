Jade Rosenfeldt To Fill Seventh Judicial District Vacancy

Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Jade Rosenfeldt as District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District. This appointment fills a vacancy that occurred upon the creation of a new District Court judgeship effective July 1, 2019 and will be chambered in Moorhead in Clay County.

Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District consists of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena Counties.

Rosenfeldt is currently a shareholder at Vogel Law Firm where she manages a high volume of complex criminal and family law cases in Minnesota and North Dakota state and federal courts. In her role, she also represents clients in real estate and planning and zoning matters, business litigation, expungement, implied consent, orders for protection, serves as a Criminal Justice Act Panel Attorney, advocates for clients in jury trials and bench trials in both state and federal court, among other duties.

“I am honored to appoint Jade Rosenfeldt as a District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District, her commitment to the Clay County community speaks for itself, I look forward to seeing her experience and expertise at work in this newly created judgeship for years to come,” said Walz.

“Jade Rosenfeldt demonstrates a remarkable range of experience in the legal field, and she is well-prepared to take on this judgeship, I was particularly impressed by her focus on children and families,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.