Jacobs a Leader On and Off the Court at Cass Lake-Bena
When you take a look Jarell Jacobs’ basketball resume from his five years at Cass Lake-Bena, there’s not a lot the senior didn’t accomplish. He was a 2,000 POINT scorer, part of a state tournament team, and has won a total of 125 games as a Panther. However, get to know Jacobs and you’ll find out that he’s just as much of a leader off the court as he is on the court.
Jacobs will continue his basketball career and education at Lake Region State College next year.