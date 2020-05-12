Lakeland PBS

Jacobs a Leader On and Off the Court at Cass Lake-Bena

Chaz MootzMay. 11 2020

When you take a look Jarell Jacobs’ basketball resume from his five years at Cass Lake-Bena, there’s not a lot the senior didn’t accomplish. He was a 2,000 POINT scorer, part of a state tournament team, and has won a total of 125 games as a Panther. However, get to know Jacobs and you’ll find out that he’s just as much of a leader off the court as he is on the court.

Jacobs will continue his basketball career and education at Lake Region State College next year.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Cass Lake-Bena’s Jacobs Playing Basketball at the Next Level, Excelling On and Off the Court

Peterson Stepping Down After Five Years as Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Top 5 Plays From the Bemidji Boys Basketball 2019-20 Season

#BeTheLightMN Trend Honors The Class Of 2020

Recent Show

Lakeland Currents – Adaptive County Leadership during COVID 19

On the next Lakeland Currents, we’ll hear how County commissioners throughout our region are providing adaptive leadership during COVID-19.
Posted on May. 1 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - Adaptive County Leadership during COVID 19

Posted on May. 1 2020

Lakeland Currents: Wellness in the Woods

Posted on May. 1 2020

Common Ground: The diverse cultures of Rescue Dogs and their jobs in Northern Minnesota

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Lakeland Currents: Distance Learning during the Pandemic

Posted on Apr. 23 2020

Common Ground: Clear Waters Life Center

Posted on Apr. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.