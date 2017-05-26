DONATE

Jacob Kinn Receives Prison Time For Child Pornography Charges

Josh Peterson
May. 26 2017
A Bemidji man was sentenced to five years in prison after allegedly violating his probation on child pornography charges from 2013.

Jacob William Kinn, 33, did not admit to the alleged probation violations however, Beltrami County Attorney, Annie Claesson-Huseby told Lakeland News that Kinn requested the execution of the 2013 child pornography charges.

In 2013, Kinn was convicted on four counts of possession of child pornography and received a stayed sentence, which means he did not have to spend time in prison unless he violated the conditions of his probation.

Kinn was sentenced to one year and three months in prison for each of the four counts.

Last summer, Kinn was arrested and  charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person younger than 13 after a mobile home fire revealed a woman was murdered and a 5-year-old girl was missing.

Kinn has not given a plea for either of the charges and his next court is scheduled for June 6.

