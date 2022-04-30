Lakeland PBS

Jack Pine Stables in Akeley Hosting Annual Banquet and Silent Auction Fundraiser

Emma HudziakApr. 29 2022

Jack Pine Stables in Akeley is hosting their annual banquet and silent auction at the Red River Event Center this coming Monday to help raise money for their therapeutic riding programs.

Every year, Jack Pine Stables hosts the banquet to receive support from the community to help sponsor the therapeutic programs they offer to people in need of such services.

Director Teri Gapinski says that donations from this event will help support their summer programs, as well as rider shirts and expenses for taking riders to the Special Olympics that takes place once a year in Brainerd. She also adds that their arenas will need some maintenance as well.

Their mission at Jack Pine Stables is to help empower disabled individuals through their therapeutic riding programs.

This year’s banquet will be held at the Red River Event Center in Akeley on Monday, May 2nd. Doors open at 5:30 PM and dinner is at 6:00. The silent auction is scheduled to start sometime after dinner. More information can be found on the Jack Pine Stables Facebook page.

By — Emma Hudziak

