Jack Pine Brewery Supports Nonprofit Organizations Through “Pints For A Purpose”

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 20 2020

Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter holds biweekly events to support nonprofit organizations in our area. This week’s “Pints For A Purpose” mission was to donate the proceeds to the Central Lakes College Food Pantry for students who struggle with food insecurity.

Jack Pine Brewery was one of the first breweries to launch in the Brainerd Lakes area, and since changing locations, they are now able to offer activities  to patrons.

For one day out of every two weeks, a chosen nonprofit organization will receive one dollar for every pint of beer sold. To find out how to apply for your nonprofit organization, go to the contact page at jackpinebrewery.com.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

