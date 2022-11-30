Lakeland PBS

Jack Pine Brewery Supports Brainerd Adult Day Service with ‘Pints for a Purpose’

Hanky HazeltonNov. 29 2022

To support nonprofits in the Brainerd Lakes Area, Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter holds regular “Pints for a Purpose” events. For every pint sold, they give $1 to a non-profit. The organization chosen for last week’s event was Breath of Life Adult Day Service.

Breath of Life in Brainerd is a non-profit that provides care for dependent adults and seeks to improve their quality of life. To bring more awareness to their mission, they teamed up with Jack Pine Brewery to raise funds for their organization. To make sure no one is turned away from Breath of Life, the money will be used for participant sponsorships.

More information on Breath of Life can be found on their website. Any organizations looking to participate in Pints for a Purpose can contact Jack Pine Brewery.

By — Hanky Hazelton

