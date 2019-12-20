Jack Pine Brewery Raises Over $15,000 With Pints For A Purpose Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Jack Pine Brewery concluded their bi-weekly Pints for a Purpose fundraiser. The brewery dedicated every first and third Wednesday of the month to raising money and promoting a local charitable organization by matching every dollar per pint of beer sold.

Papa Murphy’s in Baxter also partners in the fundraiser, as they bake and serve pizzas while collecting a free-will offering. Breath of Life Adult Day Service was the most recent local charity to be recognized at the brewery. While raising the money is great, it’s even more important that people in the community become informed about the organizations.

“We really encourage the charities that do come in to bring in information, to bring in representatives, to really share their story with our customers and with our community,” said Jack Pine Brewery Owner Patrick Sundberg.

“The non-profits can’t make it without help from the community, we’ve been blessed to have all the different resources and we support each other, there is a family and community we can depend on,” said Breath of Life Adult Day Service Executive Director Paul Welch.

In the three years that Jack Pine Brewery has been hosting Pints for a Purpose, they have raised over $15,000, all of which has been donated to local charities.

