Lakeland PBS

Jack Pine Brewery Raises Over $15,000 With Pints For A Purpose Fundraiser

Chaz MootzDec. 19 2019

Jack Pine Brewery concluded their bi-weekly Pints for a Purpose fundraiser. The brewery dedicated every first and third Wednesday of the month to raising money and promoting a local charitable organization by matching every dollar per pint of beer sold.

Papa Murphy’s in Baxter also partners in the fundraiser, as they bake and serve pizzas while collecting a free-will offering. Breath of Life Adult Day Service was the most recent local charity to be recognized at the brewery. While raising the money is great, it’s even more important that people in the community become informed about the organizations.

“We really encourage the charities that do come in to bring in information, to bring in representatives, to really share their story with our customers and with our community,” said Jack Pine Brewery Owner Patrick Sundberg.

“The non-profits can’t make it without help from the community, we’ve been blessed to have all the different resources and we support each other, there is a family and community we can depend on,” said Breath of Life Adult Day Service Executive Director Paul Welch.

In the three years that Jack Pine Brewery has been hosting Pints for a Purpose, they have raised over $15,000, all of which has been donated to local charities.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Jack Pine Brewery Holds Inaugural Hot Dish Invitational For Local Soup Kitchen

Northland Arboretum Gets Ready For 2019 Haunted Trail

Neighborhood National Bank Hosts A Supermarket Sweep For Local Food Shelves

20 for 20: New Brewery (2013)

Latest Stories

Bemidji Man Charged In Connection With Armed Robbery In Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Implementing Safety App

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan Create Winter Homeless Initiative For Minnesotans Without Shelter

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Verndale Football's Craig Orlando Signs with UND

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

BSU Men's Hockey's Miller Scoring in Bunches This Year

Posted on Dec. 19 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.