IWCO Direct Closing Little Falls Site in January

Lakeland News — Aug. 24 2021

More than 350 workers in Little Falls will be out of work after IWCO Direct, a direct mail and marketing services company, announced that it’s closing that site permanently in January 2022.

The closing comes after 36 years of being in Little Falls. CEO John Ashe personally notified all the employees yesterday that every position in Little Falls will be finished.

A spokesperson for the company said this is a decision based on careful consideration and a result of the company making investments in technology in response to customer needs. The company also said they have plans to support all the Little Falls employees and will do whatever they can to help them with this transition.

By — Lakeland News

