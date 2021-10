Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sunday, October 24 at 6:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle.