Its Shrine Weekend In Bemidji
For 22 years, Shriners from all over come to Bemidji for their annual weekend of festivities based around the BSU Shrine Football game Saturday afternoon.
Activities began Friday at Sanford Orthopedic & Sports Clinic with a free screening clinic for anyone that is looking to take the first step in getting care and services. Friday’s activities also include a Beaver Pride luncheon and golf tournament.
Saturday kicks off with the annual Shrine Parade through downtown Bemidji beginning at 1:00pm. The parade will go east on 8th Street to Minnesota Avenue, then down to 3rd Street where it will turn East and travel to Beltrami Avenue where it will turn and travel North to 8th Street.
Immediately following the parade will be a tailgate party at Diamond Point Park followed by the Shrine Football Game at 4:00pm.
