Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Its Shrine Weekend In Bemidji

Josh Peterson
Sep. 14 2018
Leave a Comment

For 22 years, Shriners from all over come to Bemidji for their annual weekend of festivities based around the BSU Shrine Football game Saturday afternoon.

Activities began Friday at Sanford Orthopedic & Sports Clinic with a free screening clinic for anyone that is looking to take the first step in getting care and services. Friday’s activities also include a Beaver Pride luncheon and golf tournament.

Saturday kicks off with the annual Shrine Parade through downtown Bemidji beginning at 1:00pm. The parade will go east on 8th Street to Minnesota Avenue, then down to 3rd Street where it will turn East and travel to Beltrami Avenue where it will turn and travel North to 8th Street.

Immediately following the parade will be a tailgate party at Diamond Point Park followed by the Shrine Football Game at 4:00pm.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Encourages Students To Get involved With “Beaver Organization Bash”

Bemidji Residents Gather At BSU For Community Appreciation Day

BSU’s American Indian Resource Center Holds Day Of Welcome

Bemidji State University Welcomes Class Of 2022 On Move-In Day

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Regional Airport Receives nearly $2 Million in Grant Money

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has awarded the Bemidji Regional Airport Authority Commission with $1,714,916.00 to
Posted on Sep. 14 2018

Latest Stories

Bemidji Regional Airport Receives nearly $2 Million in Grant Money

Posted on Sep. 14 2018

Landsburg Landscape Nursery Hosts First Ever Appleooza

Posted on Sep. 14 2018

Brainerd Girls Soccer Takes Win Over St. Cloud Apollo

Posted on Sep. 14 2018

Little Falls Boys Soccer Defeated By St. Cloud Cathedral

Posted on Sep. 14 2018

Brainerd Girls Swimming And Diving Takes Win Over Alexandria

Posted on Sep. 14 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.