Items Thought to Be from Thefts, Burglaries Recovered in Little Falls

A suspect has been arrested in a case involving thefts and burglaries in Todd and Morrison counties.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that a search warrant was executed last Tuesday at a residence on 6th Avenue SE in Little Falls. Along with the Todd County Sheriff’s Office and Little Falls Police Department, the Morrison County SWAT Team also assisted due to what officials say was a heightened risk for office safety.

Numerous items were recovered during the search believed to be connected to the thefts and burglaries. Charges are pending for 34-year-old Timothy Aleman of Little Falls.

Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.