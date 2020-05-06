Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Supporting Small Businesses To Help With Funding

Destiny Wiggins — May. 6 2020

Itasca County health officials say that as of Monday, Itasca County now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more results pending.

While COVID-19 cases increase, Itasca County officials focused Tuesday on how businesses in the area are receiving support from local and regional partners and how they can safely reopen to the public while keeping their workers safe as well as experiencing a lack of funding.

Small business owners in the Itasca County area are encouraged to reach out if they are in need of help.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

$2.4 Billion Budget Deficit Projected in MN Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe

Mid-Minnesota Women’s Center Begins New Campaign To Raise Money For Services

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Encouraging Public to Help With Park Cleanup

Latest Stories

$2.4 Billion Budget Deficit Projected in MN Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Posted on May. 6 2020

Two Suspects Arrested in Connection With Shooting and House Fire Near Bemidji

Posted on May. 6 2020

Beltrami County Officials Discuss How to Keep Voters Safe

Posted on May. 6 2020

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center Begins New Campaign To Raise Money For Services

Posted on May. 6 2020

Bemidji Parks & Recreation Encouraging Public to Help With Park Cleanup

Posted on May. 6 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.