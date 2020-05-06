Itasca County Supporting Small Businesses To Help With Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Itasca County health officials say that as of Monday, Itasca County now has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more results pending.

While COVID-19 cases increase, Itasca County officials focused Tuesday on how businesses in the area are receiving support from local and regional partners and how they can safely reopen to the public while keeping their workers safe as well as experiencing a lack of funding.

Small business owners in the Itasca County area are encouraged to reach out if they are in need of help.

