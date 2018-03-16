Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Missing Man
The Itasca County Sheriff Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 57-year-old Gregory Peterson of Effie, MN.
He was last seen at his home in Effie at around 9 on Thursday morning. Gregory has serious health issues and police are concerned for his welfare.
Peterson is driving a 1999 green Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. He was last seen wearing a green Carhartt jacket, black Muck boots and blue jeans. Peterson is described as 5’8, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
If you think you have seen Gregory or his vehicle or know of his whereabouts please contact the Itasca County SO at 218-326-3477 or dial 911.
