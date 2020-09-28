Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 28 2020

Jeremiah Uti

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Albert Morse is asking that the public help the department search for Jeremiah Uti, 29, who was last seen around Pine Landing Drive in the Grand Rapids area last night.

Uti is described by the Sheriff’s office report as being 6’1” tall, weighing about 285 lbs, with brown eyes and long black curly hair. He was last seen wearing tan khaki pants, a black shirt, and possibly “Vans” shoes. Uti also reportedly has tattoos on both of his arms.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone that has seen him or anyone who has had contact with him call Investigator Albert Morse at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

