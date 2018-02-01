DONATE

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Asking For Help To Catch Robbery Suspects

Feb. 1 2018
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance to identify two male suspects who robbed the Dollar General at 307 Main Avenue West in Deer River.

The robbery took place on Wednesday night at around 8:30.

The Sheriff’s Office says that it believes the men drove off in a silver Mercury Mountaineer.

Any tips on the suspects may be called into the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.

