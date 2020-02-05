Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Sheriff’s Office Announces False Alarm Regarding Text Message

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 5 2020

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, anyone who received a text from Homeland Security Emergency Management (HSEM) stating that you should evacuate immediately should disregard that message.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that their dispatch center has been inundated with calls regarding the text from HSEM. They say the text was sent in error and that there is no need to evacuate.

Brad Hamilton

