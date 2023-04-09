Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of DWI

Lakeland News — Apr. 9 2023

An off-duty Itasca County deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office reports that 53-year-old Mark Greiner was pulled over in Grand Rapids by a Minnesota State Patrol officer on April 6th after failing to stop at two stop signs. The traffic stop occurred at 4th Street NW, close to where the trooper saw Greiner go past the signs. Upon making the stop, the officer observed signs of alcohol impairment.

Greiner was placed under arrest for suspicion of a DWI following an investigation. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Greiner blew a blood alcohol concentration of .12.

Greiner was later booked and released. He has been placed on administrative duty status pending further investigation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

State Rep. Matt Grossell Arraigned on DWI Charges in Clearwater Co. Court

Updated: Cass Lake Shooting Suspects Apprehended

MN Supreme Court Overturns Appeals Court Ruling in Beltrami Co. DWI Case

Deer River Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Shooting Gun Along Highway

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.