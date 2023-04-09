Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of DWI

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An off-duty Itasca County deputy was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving while impaired.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office reports that 53-year-old Mark Greiner was pulled over in Grand Rapids by a Minnesota State Patrol officer on April 6th after failing to stop at two stop signs. The traffic stop occurred at 4th Street NW, close to where the trooper saw Greiner go past the signs. Upon making the stop, the officer observed signs of alcohol impairment.

Greiner was placed under arrest for suspicion of a DWI following an investigation. The Sheriff’s Office reports that Greiner blew a blood alcohol concentration of .12.

Greiner was later booked and released. He has been placed on administrative duty status pending further investigation.

