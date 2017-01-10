DONATE

Itasca County Sheriff Deputy Involved In Fatal Crash

Jan. 10 2017
MARBLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an Itasca County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision on snowy roads that killed a teenage girl in northeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the deputy was responding to a medical call and had his emergency lights on when the 16-year-old lost control on U.S. 169 and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.

The victim is identified as Sierra Rose Matthews of Pengillly. The patrol says she was wearing a seat belt.

The deputy was not hurt. The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, which happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The crash report says alcohol was not involved.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash at the request of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

