Itasca County Sheriff Deputy Involved In Fatal Crash
MARBLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say an Itasca County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a head-on collision on snowy roads that killed a teenage girl in northeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the deputy was responding to a medical call and had his emergency lights on when the 16-year-old lost control on U.S. 169 and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
The victim is identified as Sierra Rose Matthews of Pengillly. The patrol says she was wearing a seat belt.
The deputy was not hurt. The roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, which happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. The crash report says alcohol was not involved.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash at the request of the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.
