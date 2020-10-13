Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Betsy Melin — Oct. 12 2020

Cases of COVID-19 have been rapidly increasing in Itasca County. As of Monday, Oct. 12, the county has identified 575 cases, with 223 cases identified over the past 14 days. Health officials are seeing spread within the community, associated with family and friends, workplaces, bars, and restaurants.

Last month, over 900 people were tested in a mass testing event in Grand Rapids, where only 15 of those tests came back positive. There are many other cases that are not associated with the mass testing event.

As of Oct. 4, the county’s 14-day rate of COVID-19 was 38.6 positive cases per 10,000 residents. As of Thursday morning, Oct. 8, total positive cases among Itasca County residents stood at 506, double the Sept. 12 number.

There has not been any spread within schools in Itasca County. But due to the high case numbers within the county, schools may change their learning method to online or being further distanced.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Number of Cases Linked to Bemidji Trump Rally Rising

Pequot Lakes Schools Projected to Lose Funding Due to Enrollment Decrease

One New COVID-19 Death Reported in Beltrami County

Another Individual at Bemidji High School Tests Positive for COVID-19

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.