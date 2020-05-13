Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Sees Its First COVID-19 Related Deaths

Destiny Wiggins — May. 12 2020

Itasca County has now seen its first COVID-19 related deaths for two Itasca County residents. Both residents were male, with one being in their 90s and the other in his 80s. No other details are available at this time.

The county also saw a rise in laboratory confirmed cases to at least 40 over the weekend with more tests in process. County officials have been meeting over Zoom twice a week to discuss COVID-19 related topics, and today, they discussed the impact COVID-19 has had on schools and students’ grades. Schools in the area have come up with plans to honor their 2020 graduations, and most celebrations will be live streamed on Facebook.

