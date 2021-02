Click to print (Opens in new window)

16% of Itasca County residents have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As most residents await vaccination, COVID-19 spread in Itasca County remains a reality. 32 cases have been newly diagnosed in the past seven days, with 90 new cases over the past 14 days.

