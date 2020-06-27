Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Seeing Highest Unemployment Rates Since The Great Recession

Lakeland News — Jun. 26 2020

Itasca County officials say they are seeing their highest unemployment rates since the Great Recession and higher than the state average.

The state average in May for seasonally adjusted unemployment was 9.9%. Today during a Zoom press conference, it was revealed that Itasca County’s unemployment rate was more than a percentage point higher at 11.3%.

The hardest hit industries in the county include hospitality and construction.

