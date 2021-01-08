Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Says Finish Line for Pandemic in Sight, But Patience Still Needed

Betsy Melin — Jan. 7 2021

Itasca County health professionals say the finish line is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are still asking for diligence and patience in the coming weeks.

Schools in Itasca County are pivoting to more in-person learning, and phase one of the vaccine has started to roll out in the area. COVID-19 numbers have been steadily declining in Itasca County over the last month.

Itasca county is offering free no-barrier testing to all interested tomorrow at the Grand Rapids High School from 12 PM to 6 PM. Walk-ins are welcome.

