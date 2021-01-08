Itasca County Says Finish Line for Pandemic in Sight, But Patience Still Needed

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Itasca County health professionals say the finish line is in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are still asking for diligence and patience in the coming weeks.

Schools in Itasca County are pivoting to more in-person learning, and phase one of the vaccine has started to roll out in the area. COVID-19 numbers have been steadily declining in Itasca County over the last month.

Itasca county is offering free no-barrier testing to all interested tomorrow at the Grand Rapids High School from 12 PM to 6 PM. Walk-ins are welcome.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today