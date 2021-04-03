Itasca County Residents Encouraged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

March 29, 2020 marked the first day that Itasca County saw its first COVID-19 case. Now a little over a year later, the county is seeing a rise in cases similar to what they experienced in December of last year.

The county has identified 89 new COVID-19 cases in the past week and 172 new cases within the past 14 days. As of March 29, about 32% of the county’s population has received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents 16 and older to get vaccinated.

Itasca County residents with questions or concerns on COVID-19 information can call their COVID-19 Information Line at 218-327-6784.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today