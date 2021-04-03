Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Residents Encouraged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Lakeland News — Apr. 2 2021

March 29, 2020 marked the first day that Itasca County saw its first COVID-19 case. Now a little over a year later, the county is seeing a rise in cases similar to what they experienced in December of last year.

The county has identified 89 new COVID-19 cases in the past week and 172 new cases within the past 14 days. As of March 29, about 32% of the county’s population has received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents 16 and older to get vaccinated.

Itasca County residents with questions or concerns on COVID-19 information can call their COVID-19 Information Line at 218-327-6784.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Hosting “Egg My Yard” Event

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts Letting Teens Jam With the Band

Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Crow Wing County on April 6

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.