Itasca County Residents Encouraged to Get Vaccinated as COVID-19 Cases Rise
March 29, 2020 marked the first day that Itasca County saw its first COVID-19 case. Now a little over a year later, the county is seeing a rise in cases similar to what they experienced in December of last year.
The county has identified 89 new COVID-19 cases in the past week and 172 new cases within the past 14 days. As of March 29, about 32% of the county’s population has received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents 16 and older to get vaccinated.
Itasca County residents with questions or concerns on COVID-19 information can call their COVID-19 Information Line at 218-327-6784.
