Itasca County Reminding Schools of Health and Safety Expectations in Classrooms
Itasca County Health and Human Services has announced health and safety protocols that school officials must take to slow the spread of COVID-19 moving into the school year.
Itasca County is reminding school districts of classroom expectations for in-person learning. All children will need to practice social distancing, hand washing, and must wear masks, except for when eating or during a physical activity in gym, for instance. Health and Human Services is encouraging teachers and staff to keep an eye on students dealing with stress due to the many changes.
At their most recent meeting on coronavirus updates in the county, it was also reported that COVID-19 cases have increased to 154, up five from Monday. No additional COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in the county since early June.
