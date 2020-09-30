Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Releases Results of COVID-19 Testing Event in Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — Sep. 29 2020

Large COVID-19 testing events are now happening in northern Minnesota, and last week, Itasca County hosted one of them.

The county hosted a testing event in Grand Rapids on September 23rd and tested 907 people. Of those, 15 tests came back positive for a positivity rate of 1.6%, which is considered quite low.

Over the past week, Itasca County has seen an increase of 38 cases and one death, a woman in her 50s who died last week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths now to 15.

