Itasca County Releases Results of COVID-19 Testing Event in Grand Rapids
Large COVID-19 testing events are now happening in northern Minnesota, and last week, Itasca County hosted one of them.
The county hosted a testing event in Grand Rapids on September 23rd and tested 907 people. Of those, 15 tests came back positive for a positivity rate of 1.6%, which is considered quite low.
Over the past week, Itasca County has seen an increase of 38 cases and one death, a woman in her 50s who died last week, bringing the county’s total number of deaths now to 15.
