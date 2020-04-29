Itasca County Medical Officials, Long-Term Care Facility Reps Discuss New COVID-19 Cases
Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Itasca County on Monday, and both cases were in at long-term care facilities. Representatives of those facilities and medical professionals met today for updates.
Members of the medical community spoke to representatives of the long-term care facilities where the cases were found. They have tested those who came in contact with the people who tested positive and have found no additional people testing positive or showing symptoms. Itasca County medical officials say they are prepared for additional testing for now.
With summer coming up and Minnesotans moving up to their cabins, medical staff warn there could be a surge in cases brought from the Twin Cities. They urge people to continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and to practice good hygiene.
