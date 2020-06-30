Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Man Charged With Assault on White Earth Reservation

Betsy Melin — Jun. 30 2020

Kevin Roger Doerr, 34, of Deer River, has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to the allegations in the indictment and documents filed in court, on April 7th, 2020, within the White Earth Indian Reservation, Doerr assaulted two individuals with a vehicle, resulting in serious injuries.

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the federal indictment charging Doerr with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. Doerr was arraigned yesterday before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in Bemidji, Minnesota. Doerr was ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings. 

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, and the White Earth Police Department. 

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina L. Allery. 

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. 

The charges were as follows: Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

 

 

Betsy Melin

