Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Holds Virtual Meeting to Discuss Summer Activities For Children

Chantelle Calhoun — Jun. 13 2020

Itasca County Health and Human Services held a Zoom meeting this week to discuss local COVID-19 updates and activities for children as the summer months approach.

The county reported that a woman in her 80s died due to the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 12 in Itasca County. As of this week a total of 67 positive test have been confirmed.

Itasca County members also discussed childcare, children’s programs, and creative ways to keep kids engaged now that summer camps are limiting enrollment as a way to safely social distance.

Itasca County Health and Human Services want to remind parents to teach their children everyday actions like washing their hands to reduce the spread of germs as they come in contact with other children.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

