Itasca County Health Care Leaders to Hold Meetings as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Itasca County has now reported 11 cases of COVID-19. Health care leaders in the area will host briefings remotely twice weekly to discuss themes emerging in their community related to the virus.

The focus of today’s discussion was mental health and well being. While emergency service numbers have decreased, likely as people are afraid to seek care, the need for mental health services has become increasingly important. Many services have been able to pivot online.

If you are struggling with mental health issues during this time, the county has updated its webpage to include links for adult and children’s mental health resources as a place to start.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today