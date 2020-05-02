Itasca County Health Care Leaders to Hold Meetings as COVID-19 Cases Rise
Itasca County has now reported 11 cases of COVID-19. Health care leaders in the area will host briefings remotely twice weekly to discuss themes emerging in their community related to the virus.
The focus of today’s discussion was mental health and well being. While emergency service numbers have decreased, likely as people are afraid to seek care, the need for mental health services has become increasingly important. Many services have been able to pivot online.
If you are struggling with mental health issues during this time, the county has updated its webpage to include links for adult and children’s mental health resources as a place to start.
