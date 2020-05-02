Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Health Care Leaders to Hold Meetings as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Betsy Melin — May. 2 2020

Itasca County has now reported 11 cases of COVID-19. Health care leaders in the area will host briefings remotely twice weekly to discuss themes emerging in their community related to the virus.

The focus of today’s discussion was mental health and well being. While emergency service numbers have decreased, likely as people are afraid to seek care, the need for mental health services has become increasingly important. Many services have been able to pivot online.

If you are struggling with mental health issues during this time, the county has updated its webpage to include links for adult and children’s mental health resources as a place to start.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Plans Discussed to Let Hair Salons, Barbershops Reopen Safely

Gifts of Hope Donates to Small Businesses in Bemidji

Solway Elementary Hosts Drive-In Parade For Their Students

Protest to “Reopen Minnesota” in Bemidji Planned For This Saturday

Latest Stories

Plans Discussed to Let Hair Salons, Barbershops Reopen Safely

Posted on May. 2 2020

Law Enforcement Warning of Potentially Fatal Drug Likely Containing Fentanyl

Posted on May. 2 2020

Gifts of Hope Donates to Small Businesses in Bemidji

Posted on May. 2 2020

Solway Elementary Hosts Drive-In Parade For Their Students

Posted on May. 1 2020

Junker and Neuharth Named BSU Athletes of the Year

Posted on May. 1 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.