Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Has All Three COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Residents

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 9 2021

A special clinic offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be hosted Wednesday and Thursday, April 14 and 15 at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids for those over age 18 who meet the state’s Phase 1B, Tier 4 criteria.

This tier includes those 50 years of age regardless of current health status and those 16 or 18 years of age and older with certain conditions and disabilities. You can call the Grand Itasca appointment line at 218-326-7344.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Over 2,600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

New York Mills Business Provides COVID-19 Vaccinations to Employees at Clinic

Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

American Legion National Commander Visits Nisswa

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.