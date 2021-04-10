Itasca County Has All Three COVID-19 Vaccines Available for Residents

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A special clinic offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be hosted Wednesday and Thursday, April 14 and 15 at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids for those over age 18 who meet the state’s Phase 1B, Tier 4 criteria.

This tier includes those 50 years of age regardless of current health status and those 16 or 18 years of age and older with certain conditions and disabilities. You can call the Grand Itasca appointment line at 218-326-7344.

