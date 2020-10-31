Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Focuses on the Positive Things During Recent Weekly Meeting

Destiny Wiggins — Oct. 30 2020

COVID-19 numbers are still increasing in Itasca County, but community residents, business, school and health officials focused on the positives rather than the negatives that COVID-19 has to offer.

Their weekly meeting featured several speakers that gave updates on how they have focused on the good things in the community. Officials also suggested Halloween safety and what families can do to participate in the holiday in a safe manner.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

