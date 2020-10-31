Itasca County Focuses on the Positive Things During Recent Weekly Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 numbers are still increasing in Itasca County, but community residents, business, school and health officials focused on the positives rather than the negatives that COVID-19 has to offer.

Their weekly meeting featured several speakers that gave updates on how they have focused on the good things in the community. Officials also suggested Halloween safety and what families can do to participate in the holiday in a safe manner.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today